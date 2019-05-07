NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re planning to buy a ticket to Saturday’s Iroquois Steeplechase at Percy Warner Park, there are some big changes.
The Iroquois Steeplechase has been known for being a fun and relatively inexpensive event where tickets usually cost $20. Beginning this year the cheapest ticket you can get is $75.
In the past general admission tickets would get you on a steep hill overlooking the entire track.
Marianne Byrd, president of the Iroquois Steeplechase Committee, said they plan to extend seating in boxes, which ultimately eliminates general admission spots.
Organizers anticipated construction being underway by now, but they are still in the process of negotiating with Metro for a building permit.
She said they are still extending the box seats some on Saturday, so many of the general admission seats you could previously buy will be hidden by tents and box seats.
The box seats are so popular that Byrd said some people have been waiting up to 30 years to get a spot, another reason for expansion.
To make up for the ticket increase, Byrd said tailgate parking spots have been reduced from $600 to $300. All tickets are now priced the same at $75.
“There is a party up here, the Fox Den Party. Steeplechase Central has moved. That whole area between the roads is Steeplechase Central with a tailgate house, outdoor games for all ages, DJ music, maybe a little roving live music,” said Byrd. “Something for everybody and there’s not extra cost for that. It’s wide open to everybody.”
There will also be a rock-climbing wall, video game truck and plenty of food.
Opening ceremonies begin at 12 p.m. with the first of seven races beginning at 1 p.m. The Calvin Houghland Iroquois race will go off around 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.