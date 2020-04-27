NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The 79th annual Iroquois Steeplechase race has been officially canceled and organizers are now planning a citywide “Safer at Home” event.
Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall said their “highest priority” is safety and after talking with city officials, it was determined that social distancing measures would still be taking place on June 27.
“The magic of the Steeplechase is the camaraderie among friends from boxes packed with 10 to 12 people to tailgaters hosting large group parties in the infield,” Hall said in a statement on Monday.
The “Safer At Home” Celebration is scheduled to take place on June 27.
“We’re excited to announce in the coming days a citywide safer-at-home celebration planned for our patrons which will continue to create excitement for one of Nashville’s most highly anticipated events,” Hall said.
Even though the race has been canceled, organizers said they will be donating the proceeds from the event to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt as well as various organizations across Middle Tennessee.
“Our race meet benefits charities that impact our community, so it is our obligation to continue that tradition through another alternative which is better fitting to our restrictions,” Hall said.
Over the past 38 years, the Iroquois Steeplechase has donated more than $10 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.
More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.
