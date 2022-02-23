NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) –Iron Galaxy Studios officials announced Wednesday the company will invest $950,000 to establish a new video game development studio in Nashville. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe were on hand for the announcement.
As part of its expansion to Davidson County, Iron Galaxy will create 108 new tech jobs over the next five years. The company’s Nashville game development studio will attract new talent from the city’s rapidly growing tech community, creating a stronger recruiting base for its existing offices in Chicago and Orlando.
Iron Galaxy’s expansion to Tennessee comes at a time when the tech industry is seeing substantial growth in the Nashville region. CBRE recently ranked Nashville No. 1 for tech job growth over the last five years in its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report
“I thank Iron Galaxy for selecting Tennessee as its newest location and for committing to creating 108 new high-quality technology jobs in Nashville,” Lee said in a statement. “Our state is a hub for science and innovation, and this new addition will amplify Tennessee’s reputation as a leader in this cutting-edge industry.”
We're excited to announce that Iron Galaxy is now hiring game devs in Nashville! Job listings are already live on our Careers page. Read the full announcement… https://t.co/KN4JQmXOSN pic.twitter.com/nFfBZtsb3w— Iron Galaxy Studios (@IronGalaxy) February 23, 2022
Iron Galaxy is the second-largest independent video game developer in America with more than 65 shipped titles, over 10 platforms, and approximately 20 partners. Today, the company employs more than 250 people across its two offices in Illinois and Florida.
“We are very excited about expanding into Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and a burgeoning tech hub that should prove attractive to talent all over the world,” Adam Boyes, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy Studios said in a statement. “Couple that with its proximity to more than 20 universities, and it’s clear to us that Nashville is the right choice for Iron Galaxy.”
In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment. Iron Galaxy’s Nashville game development studio will be the company’s third in the country.
