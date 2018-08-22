NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A text message that claims you've been complimented by a friend can trick you into accessing all of your personal information.
Thousands of people across the county, including hundreds here in the Midstate, have been receiving this message.
The text reads that someone has complimented you through an app, but whatever you do, don't click the links.
The "IRL" app is real, but tech experts say it can steal almost all of the personal information you have stored on your phone, including your GPS location or photos.
Tech experts say this could lead to the app installing malware on your phone, compromising your entire device.
