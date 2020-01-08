NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran have people with ties to Iran nervous.
News4 spoke with an Iranian American living in Nashville who still has family in Iran.
Katie Mirian moved to Nashville in 1986 from Iran. She owns a boutique and hair salon off West End.
She worries about the tension between the U.S. and Iran.
"It's fear of not be able to see your loved ones again or your loved one be hurt," Mirian said.
On Tuesday, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two air bases in Iraq with American forces. No one died.
The country retaliated after a U.S. airstrike killed their top general.
Mirian remembers talking with friends in a group message after Iran launched the missiles.
"Let's pray for people in Iran. Let's pray for American people and my friend, which is American says 'oh, my God. Let's pray for my cousin, which is in Baghdad still and we all said we'll pray for him," Mirian said.
At the White House on Wednesday, President Trump said Iran appeared to be standing down after its missile attack.
For Mirian, she just wants both countries to get along.
"We pray for our people. We pray for people in America and we pray for this situation so we can snap out of it and move on and we live together again in peace," Mirian said.
