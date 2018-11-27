There is growing concern the iPhone AirDrop feature is being used as a form of harassment.
The technology was designed to make your life easier, and is now reportedly being used to do harm. “You can share a picture or other information to folks who have their airdrop enabled within Bluetooth range,” Dan Baham, the president of Kraft Technology Group, explained. “The default setting for AirDrop is only enabled for contacts in your phone.”
But, if you turn your receiving setting on ‘everyone’ you can get a photo from any person nearby and not even know who it came from.
“It's gross but really not that surprising,” Laurie Lapp, a Vanderbilt student, said.
“It’s scary I’ll be honest,” Baham said. When he’s not at work, he’s a father to middle schoolers. “Having kids that have devices is scary in general knowing what I know and what's out there.”
According to Baham, the most restrictive you can be with AirDrop is just turning it off, but it’s easily switched back on. The best way to protect your kids is to talk to them.
“I don't think there's a being too much in a kid's business,” he said. “Be in it as much as you can. Be as invested as you can.”
If you do receive a lewd photo via airdrop, and you want to report it, Baham says you should accept it.
“Save the photo and then turn it over to police because it's going to have some metadata on that photo they can trace it.”
