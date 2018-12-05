MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators are working a deadly crash on Interstate 24 near the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.
According to TDOT, the crash occurred at mile marker 2 around 3:19 p.m. and is not expected to be cleared until 5:30 p.m. All westbound lanes except for a left lane are closed at the crash.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately made available. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
#HappeningNow I24 WB near the 2 MM / Trenton Rd & I24 area in Montgomery Co we are investigating a fatal crash. Follow this tweet for more information. @myTDOT pic.twitter.com/7BnGE2aa8R— THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 5, 2018
