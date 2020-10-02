Investigators still looking into botched raid in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators told News 4 that they are still looking into botched raid in Nashville in August.
News4 Investigates first uncovered how Metro Police raided the wrong apartment back in August. The incident happened at the Edgehill Apartments.
Azaria Hines had finished her late shift at the local Mapco, curling up on her downstairs couch asleep when the banging outside began.
Inside the apartment, a woman with her two children and one of them was 3 years old. The video shows the woman's pleas as police used a ramming the door and forced their way in with weapons drawn.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unreleased Metro Police body camera footage obtained by News 4 Invest…
News4 Investigates uncovered how police used old information while looking for a suspect.
Nashville Mayor is responding to a story uncovered by News 4 Investigates after Metro Police raided a home with a family inside and it turned out to be the wrong home.
On Friday, the Metro Police Department confirmed that the head of their internal investigation has requested an additional two weeks to determine if three police officers, all who have been decommissioned, should face punishment.
News 4 also confirmed on Friday the family has since moved out to another property.
