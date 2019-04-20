WAYNE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Waynesboro Police is advising all residents of Waynesboro and Wayne County to be on the lookout for two runaway teens from the Waynesboro area.
Both juveniles left around 7 p.m. Friday night on foot from the Andrew Jackson area. Both are described as white males with brown hair, one being 15-years-old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, and was wearing an Abercrombie jacket and blue jeans. The other is 17-years-old, approximately 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
One of the teens is a native of the Collinwood area and the other has no ties to Wayne County. Police are advising residents to lock their home and car doors and remove their keys from their vehicles.
If you have any information regarding the teens and/or their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department immediately at 931-722-3613.
