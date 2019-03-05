RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect who they said stole a trailer containing used archery targets from Rockvale Elementary School.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday when the driver of a Dodge Ram truck allegedly stole the targets. The truck has a tool box on the back, the stolen trailer is a white enclosed dual-axle trailer.
School Resource Officer Greg King said students were wondering why someone would steal something from the school. The school had just bought the used targets for a 3D archery tournament for the students. The trailer was valued at $3,000 and the targets were valued between $6,000 and $7,000.
If you have any information about the driver or the location of the truck, you're asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Detective Josh Anderson at (615) 904-3040 and leave a message.
