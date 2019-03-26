NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in identifying a man who stole a large spool of copper wire worth $30,000 from the Carlex glass plant on Centennial Blvd. on Sunday.
According to Metro Police, the thief cut a lock on a restricted area and managed to get two spools of wire onto this truck. An employee saw the theft taking place and intervened, managing to get one of the spools off the truck before the thief took off.
The truck used is a gray in color Ford F-250 Platinum Edition with a chrome tailgate.
If you recognize the thief or the truck, you're asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.
