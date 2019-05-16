NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a Mapco Express on Nolensville Pike overnight.
According to Metro Police, officers responded around 9 p.m. They say two black males entered the store wearing white shirts covering their faces. One of the suspects had a handgun and demanded money.
Investigators said the two suspects got away with cigarettes, lottery tickets, and an unknown amount of cash from the register.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.
