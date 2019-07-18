LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for several people believed to be involved in a shooting death that occurred overnight on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne.
According to the La Vergne Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday night in front of Roma's Pizza just before 10 p.m. The victim was a 41-year-old Hispanic male.
One of the suspects was described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with black shoes. The other suspect was a black male wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and red shoes.
A third suspect was described as either a white or mixed race male, wearing red pants, a gray shirt, and black Nike sandals.
The suspects were with two black females. One of the women was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and sandals. The other woman was wearing a light-colored tank top with black shorts and black sandals.
The suspects reportedly got away in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Ford. The vehicle was last seen heading toward downtown Nashville on Murfreesboro Road.
Investigators say it is unknown how many shooters there were at this point and there is no indication that they knew each other.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).
