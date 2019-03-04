RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a stolen dump truck owned by the Rogers Group that was stolen from a house on Burnt Knob Road last weekend.
The truck is described as a deep cherry-colored truck cab with a black dump bed with an estimated value at $85,000. Unit 2728 is displayed around the truck. Kevin Alford Trucks and K Alford Trucking are written on the vehicle. The vehicle has a license plate number 4286H10.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this truck, you're asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (615) 904-3032.
