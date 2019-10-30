MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for suspects who stole two boats from the Cube Smart Self Storage on South Church Street on October 5.
The suspects hooked the boats to a possible dark-colored Suburban or Tahoe and a light-colored Chevrolet Avalanche.
If you have any information, call Murfreesboro Police at (629) 201-5612.
