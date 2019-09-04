STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a man who went missing last week from the Bumpus Mills area of Stewart County.
Keven Keatts was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 27 wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. Additional details about Keatts were not immediately given.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Keatts, you're asked to call the Stewart County Sheriff's Office at 931-232-6863.
