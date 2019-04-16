MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Clarksville teen.
Police are looking for 16-year-old Sydny Gabrielle Lyon who was last seen by her grandmother around 2 p.m. on April 11. Lyon is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She may be in the company of Trae Osborne. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The family is worried about Lyon's health and welfare. She did not take her medication with her that she is prescribed to take on a daily basis.
If you have any information regarding Lyon's location, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 931-648-0611 ext 13407 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.