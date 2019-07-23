LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Logan County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from the Russellville area.
According to Logan County Sheriff's Office, Emily Sadler left her Stephanie Road home sometime during the night and was last seen wearing black shorts and a black top.
Sadler is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 105 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emily Sadler, call the Logan County Central Dispatch at 270-726-4911 or 911.
