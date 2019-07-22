Kelvin Eugene Cranford

Kelvin Eugene Cranford (left) may have disappeared with a Black Huffy Back Water Female Mountain Bike similar to the one pictured right.

GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Greenbrier Police Department need your help in finding a missing man who they say may have gone missing on a bicycle.

According to Greenbrier Police, officers were dispatched to the home of Kelvin and Vera Cranford on Easy Goer Lane around 10:22 a.m. Saturday. Vera Cranford told police that she woke up and her husband was missing.

Kelvin Cranford was heard moving around the home around 2 a.m. The home was checked and Mr Cranford's wallet, keys, and cell phone were the only items missing. When checking the garage, Mrs. Cranford's Black Huffy Back Water Female Mountain Bike was missing.

When Greenbrier Police Department attempted to locate Mr. Cranford's cell phone, they were notified by the cell phone provider that it had been turned off.

Kelvin Eugene Cranford, 46, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. It is unclear what clothing he was last wearing.

If you've seen Kelvin Cranford or have any information, call Greenbrier Police Department at (615) 643-4467 or email blocklayer@greenbriertn.org or tdorris@greenbriertn.org.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.