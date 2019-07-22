GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Greenbrier Police Department need your help in finding a missing man who they say may have gone missing on a bicycle.
According to Greenbrier Police, officers were dispatched to the home of Kelvin and Vera Cranford on Easy Goer Lane around 10:22 a.m. Saturday. Vera Cranford told police that she woke up and her husband was missing.
Kelvin Cranford was heard moving around the home around 2 a.m. The home was checked and Mr Cranford's wallet, keys, and cell phone were the only items missing. When checking the garage, Mrs. Cranford's Black Huffy Back Water Female Mountain Bike was missing.
When Greenbrier Police Department attempted to locate Mr. Cranford's cell phone, they were notified by the cell phone provider that it had been turned off.
Kelvin Eugene Cranford, 46, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. It is unclear what clothing he was last wearing.
If you've seen Kelvin Cranford or have any information, call Greenbrier Police Department at (615) 643-4467 or email blocklayer@greenbriertn.org or tdorris@greenbriertn.org.
