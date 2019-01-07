CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for an inmate who had multiple felony charges and was released to furlough by court order and failed to return once his furlough was over.
Timothy True Hutcherson was incarcerated for a sentence on homicide, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and reckelss endangerment. The court gave Hutcherson a furlough for three hours on January 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to attend his father's funeral, and Hutcherson did not return.
Investigators attempted to locate Hutcherson but were unsuccessful. Hutcherson has an active felony escape warrant out of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshals have been notified.
If you see Hutcherson, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. You can also call the tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
