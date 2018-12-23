CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking to identify a porch pirate they say took a small package that contained bath items from a home on Centerstone Circle.
If you have any information that can help investigators, contact Clarksville Police at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.