CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen car.
Investigators say the car, a 2017 blue Ford Fusion, was stolen on April 14 at around 2 a.m. from a home in the 200 block of Browning Court.
Security footage from the home shows two masked men approach several cars in the driveway, checking to see if cars had their doors unlocked. The Ford Fusion had its doors unlocked with the keys left inside the car.
The men drove off in the Fusion following a white car as they left.
Anyone with information should contact Investigator Jonathan Inman at 931-648-0611 ext 13424, Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.
