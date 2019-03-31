CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding two people accused of burglarizing the CK Market at the corner of Highway 12 and Neptune Road early Sunday morning.
Investigators said the business was broken into by an unidentified black male after the driver dropped him off in a 2008-2010 white in color Ford Escape. Surveillance videos show the suspect inside the market. The two were last seen driving south on Highway 12 toward Ashland City.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, you're asked to call dispatch at (615) 792-2098. All callers can remain anonymous.
