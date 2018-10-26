Arson investigators with the Nashville Fire Department are searching for a suspect who set fire to a popular garden center in Belle Meade in September.
The fire at Creekside Garden Center occurred late at night on September 19. At the time, officials deemed the fire suspicious.
On Friday, the Nashville Fire Department issued a release saying they believe the fire was set intentionally. Investigators are looking for a light-colored Dodge four-door pickup truck that may have a piece of wood sticking out over the tailgate.
According to NFD, the fire caused more than $430,000 worth of damage.
If anyone has information about the fire or the suspect vehicle, call the TN Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.