SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who pulled a gun on someone Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Anderson Lane. The suspect is a white man, possibly in his 60s, who is driving a white pickup truck with an extended cab. The man is possibly armed with a gun and a shotgun.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
