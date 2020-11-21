NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New details identify a 17-year-old unlicensed driver was involved in the fiery, deadly crash that happened on I-24 East Friday evening.
Investigators say the 17-year-old, who does not have a license, was driving a Mazda Miata on I-24 East and was trying to reenter traffic from the shoulder of the interstate near Harding Place.
To avoid hitting the Miata, an Infiniti swerved from the far right lane to the left. While doing this, it hit an Acura which led to a semi-truck striking the Infiniti.
The Infiniti then hit the concrete wall and caught fire. The two people inside the car were extensively burned. Their identities have not been confirmed.
Police say no one else was seriously hurt.
The unlicensed driver was taken to juvenile detention and charged with driving without a license and not having insurance.
According to officers, additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.
