NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators believe the cause of an apartment fire in Nashville on Thursday evening was accidental.

The two-alarm fire was reported at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row around 7 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital and 15 people were displaced as a result of the fire. A piece of debris fell on the unidentified firefighter while they were working to extinguish the flames.

Investigators said the fire is being classified "as accidental and the cause is an electrical failure of the power strip."