BUENA VISTA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Carroll County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding the person or persons responsible for the death of a man at a home on the 7000 block of Buena Vista Road.
The incident occurred Friday. Investigators found 19-year-old James Dale Kelly with an apparent gunshot wound.
During the investigation, investigators were able to get a picture of a silver vehicle from surveillance equipment near the scene. The vehicle was believed to be in the immediate area during the crime and may have belonged to the suspect or a witness.
If you have any information on who may have been in the area at the time or if you recognize the silver car, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at (731) 986-8947.
