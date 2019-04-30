HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for suspects linked to an overnight burglary of a vape shop.
According to investigators, witnesses saw three people break into Precious Vapes on Lebanon Pike around 3:30 a.m. Glass cases inside the store were broken and investigators are trying to get in touch with the store owner to find out what was stolen.
The store may or may not have had surveillance video available of the incident. Stay with News4 for updates.
