GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Grundy County Sheriff's Office are investigating an apparent homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
According to a TBI spokesperson, the incident occurred at a home on the 500 block Lockhart Town Road in Coalmont. The victim, identified as 38-year-old Bradford Meeks, sustained at least one gunshot wound.
The TBI is working with Grundy County Sheriff's Office at the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor. The investigation remains active an ongoing.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
