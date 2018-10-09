SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a suspect who they say shot another man after a fight at the Skyview Terrace Apartments in Springfield.
According to Springfield Police, officers responded around 5:11 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, witnesses told investigators that two men were fighting in the breezeway of a building when one of the men slapped the other in the face.
Witnesses stated the man that was slapped, who police believe to be Toyvious Landell Babb, then pulled out a handgun and shot at the other man while he was running away.
The victim was shot twice in the upper thigh and buttocks, and was transported to Skyline Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Babb fled the scene before officers arrived.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Babb, you're asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (615) 384-8422.
