Jordan Smith Missing Teen

Jordan Gabrielle Smith

 Hopkinsville Police Department

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a missing runaway teen.

Jordan Gabrielle Smith, 17, was last seen on the 3700 block of Dale Hollow Drive driving a dark gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky tag number 756-KXB. She is described as a light skinned female, 6 feet 2 inch, weighing 145 pounds.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department immediately at (270) 890-1500.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.