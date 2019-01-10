HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a missing runaway teen.
Jordan Gabrielle Smith, 17, was last seen on the 3700 block of Dale Hollow Drive driving a dark gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky tag number 756-KXB. She is described as a light skinned female, 6 feet 2 inch, weighing 145 pounds.
If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department immediately at (270) 890-1500.
