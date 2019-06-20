HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Hendersonville Police Department are searching for a suspect they said stole someone's phone from a Walmart and refused to give it back.
The man, 32-year-old Jason Smith of Nashville, has a warrant out for his arrest for the offense of property theft. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Investigators say the crime happened Sunday at the store on 204 North Anderson Lane. The phone was picked up by an unknown man who was caught on surveillance video. The owner talked to the man who refused to return the phone and said he was going to throw it into the river.
A short time later, investigators contacted the man by phone and he again refused to return the phone or allow police to take it back. He told police that he would either dump it in the river or "leave it in the projects."
Police are trying to identify the man since he made it clear that he wished to deprive the owner of their phone.
If you have any information on this case, please call Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.