UPDATE: Daniel Stanley has been found and is back with his family.
ORIGINAL STORY:
DEKALB COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in searching for a missing man with Huntington's Disease who walked away from his Blue Springs Road home on Monday morning.
Daniel Austin Stanley, 40, who lives with his father and step-mother was last seen around 10:20 a.m. when he left home on foot. Investigators said he has not been seen since.
Stanley is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Stanley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Stanley also owns a condo on the 8000 block of Lennox Creekside in Nashville, but he has not been living there recently.
If you have any information regarding Stanley, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Sheriff's Department at 615-215-3000.
