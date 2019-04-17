NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Arson investigators need help finding the person who set a duplex on fire on Tuesday morning.
The fire occurred around 4 a.m. on Brickdale Lane in north Nashville.
Investigators said the unit has been vacant for several months.
Evidence of multiple fires being intentionally set was found.
If you have information on the fire, call the Burn an Arsonist confidential tip line at 800-762-3017. All calls to the line are confidential and can earn a cash award of up to $5,000.
