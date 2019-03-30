BUENA VISTA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot at a home on the 7000 block of Buena Vista Road on Friday.
Investigators found 19-year-old James Dale Kelly with an apparent gunshot wound. On Sunday, a joint investigation between the TBI and Carroll County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of 20-year-old Corey Leavitt, Jr.
During the investigation, investigators were able to get a picture of a silver vehicle from surveillance equipment near the scene. The vehicle was believed to be in the immediate area during the crime and may have belonged to the suspect or a witness.
Leavitt faces one count of reckless homicide. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail without bond.
