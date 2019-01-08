NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators acting on a tip have arrested a fugitive and seized 57 pounds of marijuana.
Johnny Wade Appleton, Jr., 39, was arrested on outstanding money laundering charges. When investigators arrived at Appleton's home on the 4800 block of Lynn Drive to execute a search warrant, they detected a strong odor of marijuana outside the home.
When investigators went inside, they found 57 pounds of marijuana, 12 vials of marijuana oil, drug paraphernalia, and one handgun.
In addition to the money laundering charges, Appleton faces charges of conspiracy to deliver marijuana.
