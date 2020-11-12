NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s a downtown public building where strangers come together every day, and News4 Investigates is showing why people are voicing concerns that it’s simply not safe.
News4 Investigates has heard a lot of complaints from people who work inside the Justice A.A. Birch Building that it’s so crowded with so many people showing up at one time that they don’t feel safe.
News4 Investigates found lines outside under a tent just to get in the building while people are not standing six feet apart.
But it’s what happens inside that is causing the most concern from the people who come to work here.
Before they go through security, people stand even closer together. The building is unique that to get to the upper floors, you have to take the elevator.
Attorneys and others started complaining about it on social media this week, writing that earlier this week people were cramming in, “I was stuck in the back about 10 people were on there. I couldn’t get out, so I was stuck. It’s frightening.”
News4 Investigates shared this with Mayor John Cooper during his weekly coronavirus press briefing on Thursday.
“Let me say I’m super grateful for you for identifying a potential problem at the Birch Building as we are focusing on anti-clustering,” said Cooper.
There’s a real challenge here. All these people must show up for court at the same time, so it’s a lot of people, so what’s the answer?
The latest on the investigation on News4 at 6.
