Women express frustration with police investigation into massage therapist

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Taylor Hancock said when she went to Metro Police with her story of how a massage therapist forced her into oral sex during a job interview in November 2019, she was hurt and horrified.

These are some of the most egregious allegations so far in the investigation and may be triggering for victims of sexual assault and other sensitive viewers.

At the time, she wasn’t sure she wanted to file charges, but later changed her mind and said she repeatedly called a detective saying she wanted him prosecuted.

“And I never received a response,” Hancock said. “I have a great deal of frustration with police.”

Hancock is among a growing number of women who are asking why Metro Police have not yet arrested Tarek Mentouri.

15 women come forward with claims about embattled massage therapist Fifteen women have come to News4 Investigates with claims of similar, troubling stories of inappropriate sexual behavior by a massage therapis…

News4 Investigates has now spoken with 17 women who said he exhibited inappropriate sexual behavior during massages or job interviews ranging back to 2017.

Mentouri claimed he was dead and had his license revoked earlier this month, however, News4 Investigates found him very much alive and still offering massages.

Despite obituary and revoked license, News4 finds massage therapist alive and still operating Even with his massage license revoked and an obituary online, one man is alive and still giving out massages in Nashville.

Hancock said she was stunned to find out how many women have gone to Mentouri for job interviews and massages after her encounter.

“(Police) knew about him. They knew what he was doing, so my first reaction was, you know him, you knew what he was doing, so why haven’t you done anything? This didn’t have to happen,” Hancock said.

Hancock said when she went for a job interview to manage his Airbnb in November 2019, he suggested they talk in his office.

That office turned out to be his massage room, where he had set up a table and asked her to sit.

Hancock said despite her vocal claims to stop, he forced her to begin massaging his chest.

“Then he instructed me to go lower and lower and lower until I was massaging his genitals, then kiss his genitals, and that turned into full oral sex,” she said.

Hancock said because he had closed the door, she was afraid to do anything but perform the act while trying to stay calm.

“In my mind, all I could do was comply,” Hancock said.

Hancock said someone rang the doorbell, causing Mentouri to panic and look out the window, giving her the opportunity to gather her things and run.

More women claim massage therapist acted inappropriately Three more women have come forward to News4 Investigates with claims that a North Nashville massage therapist inappropriately touched himself …

Another woman, who asked that we protect her identity, provided News4 Investigates a series of emails after she went for a job interview with Mentouri in January 2020.

That woman said that during the interview, Mentouri exposed his genitals.

Afterwards, the woman said he got the email from Mentouri, in which he apologized, writing, “I’m so sorry for exposing myself and having my privates near your face.”

News4 Investigates found the email address it came from matches the same email address used to communicate with Mentouri.

A spokeswoman for Metro Police said they still have an active, ongoing investigation, but told News4 Investigates there are challenges because so many of the women were face down during the massage and did not witness what they felt was happening.

Hancock said she witnessed it all.

“There’s something so uniquely sinister about him,” she said.

News4 Investigates tried to contact Mentouri for comment, but he has blocked our phone number from receiving texts.

Previous coverage