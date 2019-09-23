Woman threw blanket over head of truck driver to escape reported kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A federal search warrant details how a woman said she escaped her kidnapping, including throwing a blanket over the head of a truck driver causing him to swerve off the road.

The TBI search warrant also confirmed what News4 Investigates first reported in June that numerous pairs of women’s underwear were found in the cab of the truck in a bag with suspected blood on it.

Roy Nellsch is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping of a woman who he had picked up when her car broken down in Kentucky.

In the search warrant, the woman said she got scared when Nellsch passed the exit she needed and ordered him to stop at Exit 8 in Montgomery County.

At that point the woman said he pointed a small firearm at her hand told her, “This is a kidnapping and I’m going to rape you.”

According to the search warrant, when Nellsch ordered her into the back of the truck, she attacked him and got the gun, pulling the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The woman said Nellsch then produced a larger firearm and struck her in the head, handcuffed her and put a blanket over her.

As Nellsch began to drive, the woman said she was able to get one hand free, threw a blanket over Nellsch’s head and grabbed the steering wheel, which caused the truck to swerve.

After stopping the semi-truck, the search warrant reads that Nellsch told the woman that he never had any one fight him like this before, and then let her escape.

In an interview, Nellsch told investigators that there was a fight and that he only hit the woman to get her out of the truck, handcuffing her to take her to police.

He also said that he picked up women who were stranded or hitch-hiking about three or four times a year.

After Nellsch was later stopped in Robertson County, investigators combed through his truck, finding numerous pairs of women’s panties in a bag with suspected blood on it, a pair of handcuffs, a stun gun, three lengths of boat rope, one of which appeared to have suspected blood stains on it, two clubs, knives and women’s clothing with suspected blood.

Nellsch’s phone was also seized. Investigators said it contained child pornography and photos of adult women engaged in sexual activity, some of which were labeled as “rape.”

The search warrant reads that the FBI and TBI met on Sept. 12 to discuss charges for Nellsch for violations pertaining to child exploitation.

Nellsch remains in the Montgomery County jail on bond.