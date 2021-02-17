NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The face shields are in place, the double gloves are on, masks cover mounts and the respirators are ready at Saint Thomas West’s COVID-19 unit.
Nurse Amanda Brockman can’t help but worry: are newly diagnosed COVID-19 sufferers with dangerous symptoms afraid to venture out on the roads to seek help?
“I think a lot of people are not calling, simply because they’re afraid to come in,” Brockman said.
Dr. Elisabeth Willers, the intensive care unit director at the hospital, is concerned if people sick with the virus try to wait out the storm, it will hurt their chances of recovery.
“Every drug we have available is better when given earlier,” Willers said.
Willers is encouraging those sick with COVID and experiencing dangerous symptoms to call an ambulance.
To keep staffing levels normal for the COVID unit, hospital rooms are being converted for staff to spend for staff to spend the night.
“We have a lot of nurses who do not live local, who travel one hour, two hours just to get home,” Brockman said.
