Williamson Co. doctors: Ramsey party ‘like a slap in the face’

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Monday after Dave Ramsey held a huge company Christmas party full of mask-less attendees dancing and gambling, Dr. Devin Sherman was serving some gut-wrenching news.

“I had to sit on the end of the bed and talk to a woman in her early 70s and tell her she was dying,” Sherman said.

Later that day he saw the pictures and videos of the indoor celebration in the same county where he was treating dying COVID-19 patients.

“When I looked at the pictures, it all kind of hit me at once,” Sherman said.

It was then that he and his fellow pulmonologist Dr. Tufik Assad decided to write letters to the editor criticizing the event and imploring Ramsey to start caring more about the people in his community.

“My next emotion was disappointment because Dave Ramsey does have a huge following,” Assad said.

News4 Investigates revealed photographs and videos of the event that included a silent disco, line dancing and casino gambling with few masks to be seen.

News4 Investigates first reported it prompted a vendor to file a complaint with the city of Franklin, writing that Ramsey’s company asked vendors not to wear masks and gloves as not to scare those in attendance.

“There was a lot of anger and frustration that an individual with that much public clout would do something so reckless and irresponsible,” Tufik said.

In his letter, Assad wrote, “I see your mansion, perched on top of a hill overlooking my hospital, and I’m consumed with anger and sadness over your unnecessary holiday party.”

Both doctors believe that within two weeks they will start treating those who have come in contact with the people who attended the party.

“There are innocent bystanders that are going to get caught in this web and are going to be very sick,” Assad said. “Given my experience, some of them may die.”

Despite repeated attempts, both by phone and email, for several days to get a comment from Ramsey, no one from his organization has responded.

While there is a mask mandate in Williamson County, it does not apply to private events.