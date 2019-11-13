NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tens of thousands of people were left asking the question this week: why in the world are we having power outages when there wasn’t a storm?
Nashville Electric reported 11,296 customers lost power on Tuesday and an additional 27,298 customers were without power on Wednesday. The major locations without power were reported in the Goodlettsville and Cane Ridge areas.
A look around Nashville on Wednesday shows runners wearing shorts and T-shirts and melting icicles.
Jack Baxter, Vice President of Power Systems for NES, said it came down to bad timing by Mother nature.
Baxter said NES prefers to do maintenance of equipment, including substations and transformers, in the sweet spot between summer and fall when usage is down. But, as we all know, fall lasted about two second this year.
So, when NES took substations down for the fall maintenance, the temperatures dropped this week to unexpectedly low levels, meaning usage went up and the existing equipment was overloaded in areas.
Baxter said they believe they are in control of their maintenance and don’t expect more power outages in the colder months.
