NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After nearly a dozen toy-related deaths have been reported this year, News4 Investigates began looking into the most dangerous toys.
What News4 Investigates discovered could impact what parents buy for kids for the holidays.
Katie Crawford’s 2-year-old girl loves to play at the park, and most days she said she feels safer with her playing there than at home.
“She’ll climb chairs. She’ll climb in the pantry on the shelves,” Crawford said.
And 1-year-old Max is just as adventurous.
Crawford said she’s constantly taking things out of his mouth.
“When am I not doing that? I feel like that’s most of the time,” Crawford said.
News4 Investigates has found simple things around your house can have hidden dangers you may not have thought about.
“CSPC’s latest data shows that the majority of toy-related deaths and injuries come from small parts,” Nikki Fleming, communications specialist for Consumer Product Safety Commission, said.
Fleming said, for example, you might want to make sure that magnet on your refrigerators is high enough your kids can’t reach it.
“If you swallow more than one high powered magnet it can attach and cause a severe and deadly danger,” Fleming said.
She said since the beginning of 2021 there have been nine toy-related deaths and nearly 150,000 ER visits associated with small parts.
Another hidden danger in your home is button batteries.
“That one, honestly, hasn’t even crossed my mind,” Crawford said.
“Those can be in your remote, your keyless remotes and other electronics in your home,” Fleming said.
If swallowed, doctors said they can cause severe burns to the esophagus, leaving them no choice but to operate.
The CPSC takes 200-300 products off the shelves each year.
In September, the popular boppy lounger was recalled after eight kids suffocated in 2015.
Do you still have the Rock N Play that many parents swear by? It was also recalled.
“I still have it and I got it out for my girls and people said that it was recalled and I had no idea,” Crawford said.
The CPSC said it is required to do an in depth investigation to review information before it can issue a recall, and that can take time.
Here’s what you can do to try to make your life easier and keep up with recalls.
Many products you purchase come with a card requesting information. You fill it out and send it back in and anytime there is a recall on something you have purchased, you’ll be notified. You may also want to sign up to receive CPSC’s recall emails.
If you are wondering how safe a toy is before you buy it for the holidays, you can search for complaints for any product online.
