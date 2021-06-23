You are the owner of this article.
Victim testifies former massage therapist assaulted her after his initial arrest

MUG - Tarek Mentouri - 5/13/21

Tarek Mentouri has been charged with eight counts of sexual battery, five counts of assault (offensive contact), two counts of harassment, rape and kidnapping by Metro Police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A massage therapist at the center of a News4 Investigates series was attracting women to his home as late as April 29, according to testimony in court on Wednesday.

Tarek Mentouri appeared in court to request a hearing to reduce his bond. His bond was set at $500,000 after his indictment by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

Mentouri's mother testified she needs him to help with an Airbnb because she is battling cancer.

Prosecutors said that Mentouri lured a woman to his home through a Craigslist ad on April 30 to help care for his mother and assist with his home rental. While there, he's accused of sexually assaulting the woman.

Embattled massage therapist arrested by Metro Police

Embattled massage therapist arrested by Metro Police

 

The massage therapist at the center of a year-long News4 Investigates series, accused by more than 15 women of sexually touching them or himself during massages or job interviews, was arrested on Tuesday by Metro Police.

 

The alleged assault came after his arrest on April 13 for impersonation of a licensed professional after he continued to give massages after the state had suspended his license. Mentouri was arrested by Metro Police on May 13 after his indictment on rape and sexual battery charges.

 
 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

