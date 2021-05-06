NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Retired Sgt. Justin Watkins can’t help but flinch when the hammering resounds from the home being built next door.
To the 11-year veteran of the Army National Guard, any loud noises sound disturbingly like the gunfire from his tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Just battle stress, battle fatigue,” Watkins said. “You’re waiting for something to happen, even though you know nothing is going to happen.”
The nightmares, the sleep problems, the anxiety are just part of the reasons why he applied for PTSD benefits without success since 2012.
He began the application process in April 2020, and finally got screened by a doctor for PTSD in September 2020.
Still, months after that evaluation, he could get no updates.
“I can’t tell you the amount of hours that I’ve put into this,” Watkins said. “After the second, I would call every other day, then sometimes on weekends.”
Eight months after Watkins got his evaluation from the doctor, he said he learned something that made him even angrier – that doctor had died, and the VA hadn’t told him.
“I was mad. I was really mad, and disappointed, because this is a system that’s set up to take care of us,” Watkins said. “I already did my time in the military. Now I’m fighting twice as hard.”
Watkins is among the unknown number of veterans waiting on disability benefits from the Nashville VA Regional Office, caught up in delays caused by the pandemic, according to a spokeswoman.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of in-person examinations, VA has experienced delays in claims processing. VA is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and the potential impact to the VBA workforce and benefit processing. We are processing claims and appeals as quickly as possible,” Shelly Peterson, public affairs officer for the Nashville VA regional office, told News4 Investigates in an email.
News4 Investigates began asking questions about Watkins’ delay on Wednesday.
Before an interview Thursday morning, Watkins checked the status of his benefits application.
It had remained at 0% for a year, but it now read that 70% of his benefits had been approved.
“Y’all have been calling about it. I think that they know they’re going to get a little exposure, more negative exposure than they usually get. They’re trying to hush me up,” Watkins said.
Peterson said they could not discuss the specifics of Watkins’ case.
News4 Investigates is now filing requests for information to find out how many other veterans are experiencing this long of a wait for benefits.
