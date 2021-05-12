NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So many people are ready to get out of the house and travel after being cooped inside for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cruises are starting back up and many hotels are offering significant discounts.
News4 Investigates is Working for You and pointing out what you need to do before you book a vacation this summer.
It was a trip with her daughter and granddaughter Pam Pedrick couldn’t wait to take, but what happened instead means she doesn’t have the money to travel this summer.
“I really feel like they’re taking advantage, in this situation, of their loyal customers,” said Pedrick.
It all began to unravel last year when she booked a cruise from the Orlando, FL, area to the Bahamas. Just weeks before the ship was set to sail, the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“We were all frightened, of course,” said Pedrick.
Six days before the cruise and Royal Caribbean still hadn’t canceled it. Pedrick called and asked for her money back.
That’s when she learned there would be no refund, only a credit for a future cruise.
“They will not alter the policy,” said Pedrick.
Because Pedrick didn’t feel comfortable cruising – and still doesn’t – she feels she’s lost the $3,000 she spent on the cruise.
“It can change from week to week, month to month,” said Lee Robinson, a travel agent with Belle Meade Vacations.
Robinson said this summer is no different. In fact, while many hotels and resorts are still offering discounts, they’re no longer as flexible with the cancelation policy.
“Ask a lot of questions and get all the information before you commit to any payments so that you’re not caught off guard,” said Robinson.
Take a look at how easily a traveler could miss it.
News4 Investigates did a search online and found several trips to Mexico offering free cancelation.
But when News4 Investigates called an Omni resort in Cancun, we were told you must cancel three days before arrival to get a full refund, otherwise you’re stuck.
“You’re forking over your hard-earned money and you need to read every little bit of fine print that you can get your hands on,” said Pedrick, looking back on what she wish she had done differently.
When it comes to travel insurance, depending on they type coverage you have, it may cover COVID.
If you should get coronavirus, there are some travel insurance providers covering that. You may need a note from your doctor, but it could mean money back in your pocket.
Something else you want to do now is check the expiration dates on your passport, TSA precheck and global entry.
All of these agencies are backed up due to the pandemic and it’s taking some people six months or longer to get these renewed.
Even if you have some time left on yours, it’s a good idea to renew now.
News4 Investigates reached out to Royal Caribbean about this and a spokesman said if a guest must cancel, they may do so up to 48 hours before sailing and get a future cruise credit.
When it comes to a refund, some customers have been able to get their money back.
In Pedrick’s case, Royal Caribbean said she canceled under its Cruise with Confidence program, meaning they aren’t eligible for a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.