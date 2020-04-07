NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates is getting results after people say they’re getting disconnected when they call the state regarding their unemployment benefits.
In other cases, people say they’re still waiting to be approved weeks after filing for unemployment due to coronavirus.
The process to file for unemployment is supposed to be easy.
"I have no idea when I'm going back to work because I can't even look for work," said Lorilee Bell, who filed for unemployment on March 18.
Bell, who works at a local restaurant, was laid off from her job last month. She was approved for unemployment, received her first two checks, but then was told there was an issue that prevented her from getting her unemployment benefits.
"I'm behind on a car payment I'd like to have paid, and I don't have any of the money today I'm supposed to get," said Bell.
She's not alone.
Hundreds of people are complaining on the state's Facebook page saying when they call for help, they get disconnected. The same thing happened to News4.
"The queue only holds 500 people, so one, there's 500 people in there. There's nothing more the phone system can do. It disconnects the call," said Chris Cannon, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Cannon said the agency is currently working to upgrade the system so that won't happen. He said it should be fixed this week.
The department is moving through claims as quickly as it can with 300 employees working customer service.
Within an hour of News4 Investigates contacting the state, Bell said she received a message letting her know her next check was on the way. However, she worries about everyone else who is still waiting.
"The not knowing is the most frustrating and scary thing, and then to see other people in the same situation, it's scary," said Bell.
Legally the state has 21 says to respond once a person files for unemployment.
News4 Investigates plans to check back in with the state and will let you know when the system upgrade happens.
