Union president: Metro employees have done nothing wrong

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The president of the Service Employees International Union local here said Metro Parks employees did nothing wrong and shouldn’t be harmed for Metro’s mistake.

Brad Rayson, President of SEIU Local 205, released a statement on Tuesday after it was announced on Monday that 135 Metro Parks employees would have to pay back $267,000 received as hazard pay for work in 2020. Metro notified employees of the Metro Parks department that they unknowingly received an overpayment for hazard pay and that Metro will “reclaim” this money through payroll deductions over an “extended period of time.”

“These employees have done nothing wrong. They had no reason to believe the payment they received right before the holidays was an error. So, they likely did what most of us would do, spend the money on gifts for family and friends, pay bills, catch up on some debt, or do something they ordinarily wouldn’t do,” Rayson said in the statement. “The city acknowledged this wasn’t the employees’ fault, but they are still attempting to reclaim the money from their wages. The impact for these employees could be devastating.

“We’re working with our members, Metro Council, and Mayor (John) Cooper’s administration to find a solution that doesn’t harm employees.”

SEIU Local 205 represents thousands of public service and healthcare workers across the state, including employees of Metro-Nashville Davidson County.