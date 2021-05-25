TikTok loophole has users' videos showing on other websites without their knowledge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s a good chance either you or your teenager has a phone in your hand.

If your child regularly posts to TikTok, you need to see what News4 Investigates has uncovered: how easily posts can be picked up and used for pornography.

It may seem totally innocent and a way to get noticed.

“There’s this new desire to be out there in a different way and get that instant fame,” said cyber security expert Bruce McCully with Galatic Advisors.

But what’s supposed to be posted only on TikTok is being lifted and posted in places never anticipated.

“You now have the ability for anybody to capture that video. Once you capture, it can go anywhere,” said McCully.

“Some of the things people post, I’m like I don’t know what your career is, but this could come back to bite you in the butt,” said Madelene Kraft, a student at Lipscomb University.

The headlines on The Rolling Stone and Buzzfeed describe pornographic videos going viral on social media without users consent and how it has a predator problem.

What can you do to ensure your videos don’t show up in places you don’t want them to?

News4 Investigates found it’s not as straight forward as other social media websites like Instagram or Facebook.

There are privacy settings on TikTok.

You can set up parental controls or adjust your settings so only people you know see what you post.

Here’s something else to consider. Without those proper security settings, anyone can even pick up on your exact location.

“There’s information about your geo-coordinates and stull like this they can then use to pinpoint who they’re speaking with,” said McCully.

On its website, TikTok said it is committed to protecting the privacy of its younger users.

Which raises the important question: if anyone can steal them, what’s being done to protect their images?

For weeks TikTok hasn’t responded to emails or messages about that from News4 Investigates.

It’s up to college students like Kraft and be careful what you post.

“No one is going to be sending me videos or even a video I’m in and sending me some random video saying I saw you in this. I’m very careful about that,” said Kraft.